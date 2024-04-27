Afghan Migrants' POR Cards In Pakistan Extended Till June 30

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Addressing concerns over the widespread expulsion of Afghan migrants from Pakistan, the government of Pakistan has announced an extension of the Proof of Registration (POR) cards for Afghan migrants until June 30, 2024.

According to an official statement released by the Pakistani government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, holders of POR cards will not be subjected to harassment or mistreatment by the police until the specified time.

Reports from the United Nations Migration Agency indicate that among the estimated 1.7 million Afghan migrants living in Pakistan, around 50,000 migrants possess these POR residence cards.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has initiated the second phase of expelling Afghan migrants, with approximately 547,000 Afghans expelled from Pakistan in the first phase from September 2023 to early April of this year.

The Pakistani government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, continues to affirm that holders of POR cards will be repatriated to their country in the third phase of migrant expulsion.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations said in a statement on Saturday, April 27th, that a total of 1,243 Afghan migrants returned to the country following forced deportation.

These migrants returned to the country through the Torkham border crossing in Nangarhar province and Spin Boldak in Kandahar province.

Neighboring countries such as Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey have ramped up the forced deportation of Afghan migrants amidst a worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. As these deportation efforts escalate, returnees encounter significant challenges, including inadequate access to basic amenities, medical services, housing, and job prospects upon arrival.

