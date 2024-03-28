When Russian Cyber Operations Targeted The West

The United States has borne the brunt of major Russian cyberattacks since Russia invaded Ukraine. The most notorious incident occurred in 2016 when there was interference in the US presidential election with Russian hackers breaching the Democratic National Committee and leaking sensitive information to WikiLeaks.

The global reach of Russian cyber operations was evident in 2017 with the NotPetya attack , which initially targeted Ukraine but caused considerable collateral damage to US and other Western companies. The White House press secretary's office reported that the cyberattack was connected to the Russian goal of destabilizing Ukraine.

In what would become one of the most devasting cyberattacks ever launched, Ukraine was hit with an attack involving the NotPetya ransomware, which took place on June 27, 2017. Former US Department of Homeland Security advisor Tom Bossert stated that the use of NotPetya was like 'using a nuclear bomb to achieve a small tactical victory.' Image: Bleeping Computer

Tariq Ahmad, UK Minister for Cybersecurity at the Foreign Office, described the attack as“reckless,” emphasizing its blatant disrespect for Ukrainian sovereignty. He highlighted the vast financial impact of the attack, noting that it cost European organizations hundreds of millions of pounds.

NotPetya showed that even though Ukraine is the epicenter for Russia's cyber aggression, the impact of this cyber war is global. Helping to defend Ukraine in cyberspace will defend all of the West. In 2018, the US energy grid and other critical infrastructure sectors faced targeted attacks from Russian Government hackers, prompting a joint government alert between the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).



The hackers also targeted vendors and smaller companies with weaker defenses, using techniques such as spear phishing as stepping stones to gain access to more significant networks and install malware.



Once inside, the hackers observed and learned how the computer systems worked, gaining greater insight into how power plants work and transmit data. Russia's goal from the hack was to showcase its growing cyber power and demonstrate its ability to hack critical infrastructure in the US.

With no strong response to deter future attacks – despite the fact that hacking critical infrastructure in the West was considered to be crossing red lines – Russia would only grow bolder with its cyberattacks.

A sophisticated espionage campaign was discovered in 2020: the SolarWinds hack, which allowed Russian hackers access to numerous companies and US Government agencies through compromised IT management software. The SolarWinds cyberattack remained unnoticed for several months while the company distributed software updates embedded with the hackers' code to its clients globally.

This attack enabled hackers to gain access to various US Government networks , including those operated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Treasury Department. The US Government followed up after the attack with sanctions against Russia . Through a routine software update, Russia had conducted“one of the most effective cyber-espionage campaigns of all time,” according to Alex Stamos, director of the Internet Observatory at Stanford University.



An investigation by National Public Radio into the SolarWinds attack revealed a hack unlike any other, launched by a sophisticated adversary intent on exploiting the soft underbelly of Americans' digital lives. Image: Zoë van Dijk for NPR

US and European governments began grappling with the uncertainty regarding cyber red lines, and this intensified in the wake of the SolarWinds breach. In response to the attack, Marcus Willett, a former senior cyber advisor to Britain's digital intelligence agency GCHQ, cautioned the US to be reserved in its response to Russia's“surgical” espionage campaign.



Russian threat actors have long exploited the lack of clarity in cyber security policy and have continued to leverage this ambiguity further.



In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline was hit with a ransomware attack by a Russian criminal group that impacted the pipeline's IT systems.

