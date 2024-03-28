Doubletree By Hilton Dubai Business Bay Champions Community Spirit With Its Charitable Efforts This Ramadan

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The hotel, which prides itself on giving back to the community whenever possible, recently prepared 300 Iftar meals for the UAE Food Bank and distributed a further 100 Iftar meals themselves during their own initiative.

Throughout Ramadan, over 30 Hilton hotels also participated in donating meals to those in need, with over 8,000 meals distributed by the brand.

-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" data-bit="iit" /> Dubai, UAE: Ramadan is a time for people to come together in the spirit of generosity and this year, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay has once again reaffirmed its commitment to giving back to the community with its annual charitable initiatives. For the third consecutive year, the hotel proudly announces its dedication to the spirit of the season with the property's team contributing over 400 Iftar meals to those in need, spreading joy and nourishment during this sacred time.

In collaboration with the UAE Food Bank and as part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's 'One Billion Meals' Campaign, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay prepared and donated 300 delicious Iftar meals to the UAE Food Bank. These meals, carefully crafted by the hotel's dedicated team of chefs and staff, included traditional Ramadan delicacies such as pilaf, chicken keema, dates, laban, and fruits.

In addition to the contribution to the UAE Food Bank, the hotel also took the initiative to distribute 100 extra meals directly to the community. This gesture, driven by a spirit of compassion and solidarity, reflects DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on society.

Hany Ahmed, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay, expressed his sentiments regarding the charitable efforts, stating,“During Ramadan, we are reminded of the importance of compassion, generosity, and giving back to those in need. At DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay, we are honoured to be able to play a role in supporting our community, especially during this sacred month. We hope that our small gesture will bring comfort and nourishment to those who need it most.”

This year's initiative saw the hotel's team members, including General Manager Hany Ahmed himself, coming together in a heartwarming display of unity and teamwork. Their continued efforts to serve the community exemplify the values of compassion and generosity that DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay stands for.

As part of a broader Hilton initiative, throughout the holy month, 30 Hilton hotels collectively provided over 8,000 meals to support various charitable causes. DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay's contribution not only aligns with the brand's commitment to corporate social responsibility but also underscores its dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

