Turkiye Seizes 850 Kg Of Heroin Near Iraq Border

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 28 (KUNA) -- Turkish security forces have seized 850 kilograms of heroin hidden in a truck running from the Habur crossing point at the border with Iraq, according to the country's Ministry of Trade. It is the largest-ever heroin quantity seized in the country, the ministry said in a press statement. Investigations by Turkiye's southeastern Sirnak Province are underway, it added. (end) ta

