Amman Hosts 4Th Digital Transformation, Fintech Conferences

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The 4th Digital Transformation Jordan and Fintech Jordan conferences commenced on Thursday at the St Regis Hotel in Amman.



The event, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, has attracted over 400 industry leaders from across the globe, according to a statement to The Jordan Times.



The statement said that Fintech Jordan Conference 2024 aims to serve as a nexus for regulators, policymakers, and thought leaders from various sectors including banks, fintech solution providers, insurance, e-commerce, telecommunication, startups, and innovators.



The conference, recognised as the largest digital banking and fintech congregation in the Kingdom, underscores the significance of collaboration among key stakeholders driving growth and excellence in the industry.



Through a series of discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, participants will explore avenues to enhance digital tools and solutions across the region, the statement added.



Meanwhile, the 4th Digital Transformation Jordan conference aims to amplify opportunities for digital transformation, digital economy, and entrepreneurship within Jordan. Over 400 senior government officials, digitalisation leaders, project owners, and emerging technologies experts have converged to delve into the major drivers for development and seek innovative solutions across critical sectors.



The event also delves into the unique technology capabilities that are accelerating innovation, fostering flexibility, agility, and scalability, thus enabling sectors to not only withstand but flourish within the current landscape.

On behalf of Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, Rami Rwashdeh said "This is the 4th event of digital transformation, one of the biggest priorities in the world and Jordan has been passing a continuous journey towards digitising government services at different layers including back office operations, access channels and integration amongst government entities and service provider.”

The conferences, spanning from May 8 to May 9, promise a diverse ray of insights, collaborations, and transformative discussions that will shape the future of digital transformation and fintech in Jordan and beyond.



