Kingdom Ranks 33Rd For Average Internet Connection Speed

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan ranked 33rd globally and secured 4th place regionally in terms of average internet connection speeds during the month of March 2024, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC)

announced on Thursday, citing Ookla's figures, a global internet speed index.

The TRC said that as of March this year, the average speed for fixed connections, including fibre and ADSL, was recorded at 142 megabits per second, the commission said as reported by the Jordan news Agency, Petra.

The commission anticipated a sustained upward trend in the average speed, thanks to the increasing number of fibre internet subscriptions, especially in the central region.



