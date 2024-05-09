CPF Unveils Key Focuses For Upcoming Tawasol Forum 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) unveiled on Thursday the focus areas for the upcoming Tawasol Forum 2024, which will kick off on 1st of June under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

Now in its second edition, the forum serves as a key national platform to foster dialogue between esteemed leaders, decision-makers and dynamic youth activists. The discussions will focus on national issues that resonate with the aspirations and realities of Jordanian youth and society at large.

The forum's agenda will cover a range of critical issues, including confidence between the state and its citizens, freedom of expression, economic stability amidst an evolving landscape, and strengthening local industries through strategic support.



The participants will also delve into the political party landscape, the role of government in societal development and investment facilitation, as well as supporting educational advancements to meet future demands.



Beyond these themes, the forum will address the impact of regional dynamics on Jordan and tackle societal challenges such as drug abuse, as well as sporting achievements.

The forum seeks to underscore the power of networking and constructive dialogue in empowering all segments in decision making.



Throughout the year, the CPF monitors key public debates, issues and national initiatives to woven them in the fabric of the Tawasol Forum.



