JAF Carries Out Seven More Airdrops To Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with other countries, carried out on Thursday seven airdrops to the northern of the Gaza Strip.

These airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The operation involved the participation of one aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from Egypt, three aircraft from the US, one aircraft from the UK, and one aircraft from Germany.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards El-Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.



This endeavour is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli war on Gaza since October 7.

The JAF has conducted 93 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip, in addition to 242 airdrops that were conducted by the army in collaboration with other countries.



