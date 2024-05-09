Herat Women Online Sellers Seek Training To Promote Business

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Some women in western Herat province involved in online sales businesses demanded training to promote the newly introduced trend which according to them could help explore new markets.

The fact that the development of technology and the Internet has grown as an effective tool in global business so it had also grown in Afghanistan, especially in Herat City, the direct impact of the development of the Internet has encouraged entrepreneurs particularly businesswomen to test this trend.

The growing number of online shops is one of the reasons behind this change which impacted markets positively, this development also forced business officials to learn this art professionally.

Atifa Jamei, who sells her graphics and artwork on social media, told Pajhwok Afghan News that she has been active in online business for the past five years and after the political change in the country most women started doing this business.

She said online business is a suitable occupation for women but in a country like Afghanistan it is very difficult because people are not familiar with this business, online business needed effort and development.

Jamei said she did not have any capital at the beginning of this business, but now she was able to arrange different machines for the painting of clothes and glasses and use social networks such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram to attract customers for her products.

Parisa Elhami, another online seller in Herat province, told Pajhwok Afghan News, that she has been involved in this business for the past two years, some other women were also active in selling clothes, towels, shoes, appliances, kitchen and beauty accessories.

She requested the officials to arrange training programs in the field of online sales and said that these programs will lead to the growth of online business in the province and through this, many women will earn a meal for their families.

Khatera Jamei, a university student, said that from her university time until now it is four years she had been active in the online sales business and she was satisfied with her daily activities.

She said the sale had improved now compared to the past and three people in their home were active in this field.

Economic Experts believe the promotion of online business could help improve markets for products.

Mohammad Haris Sharifi, an economic affairs expert, told Pajhwok Afghan News Online sales business is a suitable and low-cost business, especially for women, they can have business activities from their homes, besides, in the current conditions, capable women could have good option of income through this way.

He said if online sales did not exist in reality and its quality is also low, it would not only shrink but the public trust would be also lost.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Western Zone, said they did not have an exact number of online sales businesses and asked them to register with the chamber in order to arrange training programmes in the future.

Raeesa Behnaz, head of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Western Zone, said recently online businesses had expanded and they want to register all activists of online sales businesses.

She said online business could prove effective in the promotion of trade when it is registered and have license from the relevant authority.

