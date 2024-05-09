Jordan, Egypt Strengthen Economic Partnership Amidst Regional Challenges Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Industry, trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali emphasised the imperative of leveraging Jordan and Egypt's potential to tackle challenges and foster economic partnership founded on resilience, diversity, and sustainability.

Meetings for the 32nd session of the Egyptian-Jordanian joint higher committee, held in the new administrative capital from May 7th to 9th, along with Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation Rania Mashat, addressed the challenges face the economies of the region, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Shamali highlighted the need for trilateral cooperation among Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, emphasising the Kingdom's commitment to nurturing historical ties and fostering cooperation within the framework of joint Arab action.

Mashat emphasised the committee's pivotal role in showcasing mutual eagerness to enhance relations, leading to the 32nd session of the committee.



She noted that the committee's regular meetings have strengthened cooperation mechanisms, facilitating ongoing dialogue and collaboration at all levels, increasing Jordanian investments to over $860 million and Egyptian investments in Jordan to nearly $1 billion across various projects.



Mashat underscored Egypt's commitment to joint efforts through the committee to broaden cooperation areas, including boosting investment volumes, trade exchange, and addressing Egyptian labour-related issues in Jordan.



