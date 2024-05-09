Khasawneh, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relationship

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The 32nd session of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee convened on Thursday, chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly.

The meeting underscored the strong bilateral relationship between Jordan and Egypt, fostered by His Majesty King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Prime Minister Khasawneh highlighted the verbal message from the King to El Sisi, delivered on Thursday, reaffirming the shared stance of both nations against the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Khasawneh also highlighted the King's efforts during his U.S. visit, where he coordinated with President El Sisi and other Arab leaders, to establish an immediate and lasting ceasefire, ensure the delivery of comprehensive and sustainable humanitarian aid, and promote the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He also commended Egypt's support for Jordan's efforts to preserve the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem.

The meeting also discussed agreements to enhance cooperation in various fields, including transportation and logistics through the Arab Bridge Company, a joint venture between the two countries, and expanding the electrical connection capacity between Jordan and Egypt to 2000 megawatts, in addition to cooperations in the digital economy, including data transfer prospects, as well as in the field of clean energy and green hydrogen

The prime ministers also discussed the mechanism of trilateral cooperation between Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, and the industrial partnership initiative that includes Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, and Bahrain.

Khasawneh and Madbouly also witnessed the signing of a cooperation protocol in the media field between the Media Authority and the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt.



