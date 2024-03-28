Alliance For A Healthier Generation And Del Monte Foods Support National School Breakfast Week

(MENAFN- 3BL) As a part of Alliance for a Healthier Generation and Del Monte Foods' "Nourishing Families by Nourishing Schools" program to advance children's nutrition and food access, students at Pittsburgh Minadeo PreK-5 participated in a special taste test led by the district's chef, Chef Missy, featuring Del Monte canned sliced pears.

Volunteers from the Del Monte Foods' Pittsburgh team, along with volunteers from the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Adagio Health , facilitated the tasting in early March and collected feedback from the students for the school district to implement this recipe across the district.

“What better way than to show children that fruit and veggies are good for you, but taste really good too. So that's what's really exciting about volunteering to support the student taste test, said John Fusco, Senior Director Commercial Operations at Del Monte Foods.

Initiatives like this help schools qualify for recognition as one of America's Healthiest Schools, Healthier Generation's annual award program that honors schools for the key role they play in advancing the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. Del Monte Foods proudly sponsors the Improving Nutrition & Food Access topic area, aligning with its commitment to advancing the health of youth and communities nationwide.

“Healthy choices in the cafeteria support success in and out of the classroom. Connecting students, staff and families to nutrition resources from partners like Del Monte Foods helps make it happen,” said Kathy Higgins, Chief Executive Officer, Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Pittsburgh Minadeo PreK-5, a 2023 recipient of the America's Healthiest Schools award in the "Supporting School Health Services" category, aims to earn the title in the "Improving Nutrition and Food Access" category this year.

The America's Healthiest Schools award application is open through April 16. To learn more, visit .

