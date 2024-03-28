Russia declines US sea takeover

(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry has taken a firm stance against the United States' recent assertion of jurisdiction over significant maritime territory, including areas in the Arctic and the Bering Sea. Moscow has declared its non-recognition of what it perceives as Washington's unilateral attempt to claim over a million square kilometers of the seabed, stating that these actions violate international law.



In a statement issued to the Council of the International Seabed Authority during its ongoing meeting in Kingston, Jamaica, Russian representatives emphasized their rejection of the United State's "extended continental shelf" project. The project, announced by the United States Department of State in December 2023, aims to expand the country's maritime claims beyond its territorial waters, encompassing approximately one million square kilometers.



According to Russia, the United State's actions are not in compliance with established rules and procedures outlined in the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). While UNCLOS permits countries to extend their exclusive economic zones (EEZ) beyond the standard 200-nautical-mile limit if they can demonstrate the extension of the continental shelf, Moscow contends that the United State's approach disregards international legal protocols.



Furthermore, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Washington of prioritizing its own interests while disregarding its obligations under international law, despite being involved in the development of UNCLOS. Notably, the United States has never ratified the convention, leading to tensions over its adherence to maritime regulations.



In response to the United State's continental shelf claims, Russia has delivered a formal note to Washington through bilateral channels, expressing its refusal to recognize the asserted maritime territory. The dispute underscores broader geopolitical tensions regarding maritime jurisdiction and highlights the challenges of navigating international law in contested regions.

