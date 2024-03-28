International parliamentary leaders advocate urgent ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) At the 148th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held on Wednesday, the situation in Gaza took precedence as a key topic of discussion among attending delegates.



During the final day of the Assembly, both IPU President Tulia Ackson and Secretary-General Martin Chungong jointly issued a statement on behalf of the global parliamentary community.



Their statement emphasized the urgent need for "an immediate ceasefire in Gaza," reflecting the widespread concern and commitment among parliamentarians worldwide to address the ongoing crisis in the region.



They called on the related authorities on all parties" to conduct "urgent action to alleviate the suffering of the people in the region, including women, children and the elderly, who have been caught up in the fighting."



They further urged for the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."



Furthermore, the statement also underscored the paramount importance of upholding international humanitarian law, emphasizing the imperative to protect civilians and ensure their safety amidst the ongoing conflict. In unequivocal terms, the leaders reiterated their profound disapproval of any acts of violence targeting civilians, stressing the need for all parties involved to adhere strictly to the principles of humanitarian law.



This emphasis on the observance of international humanitarian norms reflects the commitment of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and its member states to promote respect for human rights and the protection of civilians in conflict zones.

MENAFN28032024000045015839ID1108031736