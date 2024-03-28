Animal shelter appeals for foster homes after collision damages building

(MENAFN) The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association issued an urgent appeal for individuals to foster its dogs following a collision involving a vehicle and its building on Wednesday, according to shelter officials.



In a Facebook post, the association stated that a rental truck collided with the building while workers were engaged in cleaning activities. As a result of the incident, one dog sustained an injury to its leg.



The accompanying photo in the post depicted the vehicle lodged into the side of the building, illustrating the extent of the collision. The truck “is the only thing holding this side of the building up — which creates a very serious safety hazard for the dogs in our kennels,” the shelter noted.



Police promptly arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. Angie Gillenwater, the Community Engagement Manager for the Human Association, informed the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the truck involved was driven by a man who had arrived at the shelter to reclaim his pet. As a precautionary measure, power to the facility was subsequently shut off.



Gillenwater stated that the shelter was at a “state of emergency” capability at the time. She declared that around 120 of the shelter's 250 animals are presented for adoption.



The shelter issued a plea for individuals to provide temporary foster care for the dogs until permanent homes could be secured. Additionally, they were accepting donations to support their efforts. The Facebook post garnered significant attention, having been shared nearly 5,000 times. Several individuals commented on the post, expressing their intention to visit the shelter to offer foster care for a dog.



“It quite literally boils down to the safety of our animals,” the post mentioned. “Our shelter will be closed for visitors until further notice, but we are in desperate need of foster’s. Please help us provide safety for our animals.”

