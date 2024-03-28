Green Tent Calls For Developing Institutions To Empower People With Disabilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Green Tent of the“A Flower Each Spring” programme held a symposium to discuss the importance of developing academic, training, and vocational institutions and private sector institutions in the Arab world to empower people with disabilities, especially in light of the obstacles that prevent their integration into society.

A group of experts and researchers working in the field of disability from inside and outside Qatar discussed several topics such as the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), Arab countries' role in the CRPD, the contribution of academic and training institutions for people with disabilities to the needs of the labour market, the role of modern technology in facilitating the integration into the labour market, and the availability of proper infrastructure for people with disabilities.

Moderated by Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajri, head of the A Flower Each Spring program, participants said that people with disabilities deal with the stereotype of needing help and sympathy while it's more important to help them overcome difficulties and give them equal opportunities. Society needs to empower and integrate them and believe in their abilities.

The participants pointed out the importance of assistive technology programs as valuable tools that greatly improve the lives of people with disabilities, help them live independent lives, and ensure their effective participation in society.

They also highlighted the importance of education, training, and providing job opportunities for graduate students and individuals with disabilities and enhancing educational and vocational support to bridge the gap between people with various disabilities and the labor market. Academic institutions are important in enabling them to meet the needs of the labor market, creating specially designed educational programs, as well as focusing on vocational training and comprehensive practices.