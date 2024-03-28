Ecuador President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the Republic of Ecuador H E Daniel Noboa received the credentials of H E Fahad bin Ahmed Jassim Al Hamar as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Ecuador. The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of Ecuador and His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness for His Excellency and the government and people of Ecuador enduring progress and prosperity. For his part, the President of Ecuador entrusted the Ambassador with his greetings to H H the Amir wishing His Highness good health and happiness and enduring progress and growth for Qatar.