Could Spending A Billion Dollars Actually Bring Solar Manufacturing Back To Australia? It's Worth A Shot

Author: Brett Hallam

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Solar SunShot is well named. The Australian government announced today it would plough A$1 billion into bringing back solar manufacturing to Australia, boosting energy security, swapping coal and gas jobs for those in the solar industry, and guarding against supply chain shocks and geopolitical tension.

