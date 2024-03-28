(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Government is to provide vouchers for Sri Lankan school girls to purchase sanitary napkins, the Education Ministry said.

Education Minister Susil Premajayantha said that the new program will be launched after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The Minister said the voucher will be priced at Rs. 1200 and the girls will be able to use it to purchase sanitary napkins.

He said the program will ensure the health of the girls are protected and that their requirements are also met.

The Minister said the Government decided not to obtain sanitary napkins through a tender process as that will be time consuming.

He said that it will take about a month to print the vouchers and then distribute it to school girls in Government schools. (Colombo Gazette)