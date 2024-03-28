In Donetsk Region, 3,144 Children Still Live In Communities Along Frontline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, 3,144 children are still living in communities along the frontline, including 23 in the most dangerous Toretsk and Kurakhivka communities.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on the air of the national telethon 'United News', according to Ukrinform.

"There are currently 3,144 children along the front line (in Donetsk Oblast - ed.). These are in the Lyman Kostiantynivka Selydove, and Kurakhivka communities. Mandatory evacuation from the region is underway, and in some settlements, there is a forced evacuation," the head of the region said.

According to him, the forced evacuation of children continues in the Toretsk and Kurakhivka communities. Currently, there are 14 children in Toretsk and nine in Kurakhivka, in the settlements where the forced evacuation was announced.

Filashkin added that 462 people, including 42 children, were evacuated from the Donetsk region over the past day.

According to him, 1 million 900 thousand people lived in the Donetsk region before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, while 470-480 thousand remain.

As reported, in the Donetsk region, the Russian invaders have intensified shelling of settlements since December 2023, so it was decided to extend the mandatory evacuation of the population.

Since February 23, 2022, more than 1 million 400 thousand people have been evacuated from the region, including more than 164 thousand children.