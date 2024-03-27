Apple To Hold Developers Conference In June

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Wednesday's Stock Watch Includes DJT, Reddit, and Alibaba

Apple (AAPL) has announced that it will hold its annual World Developers Conference June 10 to 14 of this year, and there is speculation the company will announce new artificial intelligence (A.I.) products at the event.

As is customary, the conference will be held on Apple's campus and livestreamed on the company's website.

At this year's event, Apple is expected to reveal its highly anticipated A.I. strategy and other consumer features.

In February, Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook said Apple is“investing significantly” in A.I. and that there would be an A.I. announcement from the company later this year.

More recently, there are media reports that Apple is in talks with Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL) about licensing Gemini A.I. technology for future editions of the iPhone.

Apple typically reveals the latest versions of its iPhone, iPad, and MacBook computer on the first day of the conference.

There are also rumours circulating online that Apple will unveil the first major software update to its Vision Pro augmented reality headset that went on sale at the start of this year.

Apple's stock is down nearly 10% so far in 2024 and trading at $169.71 U.S. per share.









