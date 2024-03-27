Biden's Afghanistan Approach Worsened ISIS Threat: Mike Pompeo

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The former US Secretary of State says that the“horrific” ISIS attack on a concert hall in Moscow is a reminder that the threat of this group persists.

Mike Pompeo, the former US secretary of state, said that the Biden administration's approach towards Afghanistan has worsened the threat of ISIS.

Following the recent deadly attack in Moscow, claimed by the ISIS Khorasan group, concerns have escalated about the group's increased activity in the region.

Earlier, US Senator Lindsey Graham also advocated for strikes against ISIS positions in Afghanistan. Mr. Graham warned that America must act against ISIS Khorasan in Afghanistan before it's too late.

Although the Taliban claims to have suppressed ISIS, the group has repeatedly claimed responsibility for numerous attacks against civilians and Taliban forces during the Taliban government.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, several countries in the region are concerned about the spread of ISIS activity and the threat emanating from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council also warned in a report that the ISIS or Islamic State threat in Afghanistan remains significant; however, the Taliban regime claims that they will not allow any group or individual to use Afghanistan soil against any countries in the world.

