Shooting Occurs In Zhytomyr, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was injured during a morning shooting in Zhytomyr.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Main Department of the National Police in the Zhytomyr region.

"On March 27, at about 8:15 a.m., the police received a report of shots fired and a possible injury of a person in the yard of a high-rise building in the regional center. Investigative teams from the Zhytomyr District Police Department and the Zhytomyr Regional Police arrived at the site," the statement said.

It is noted that a 43-year-old resident of Zhytomyr was found in the car with a possible gunshot wound. The man was hospitalized.

The police are taking measures to identify and detain the persons involved in the incident. All circumstances are being investigated.

