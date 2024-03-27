Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN), Is The First Utility Real Estate Token By OBI, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) on March 28, 2024, for all BitMart users. The OBICOIN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 08:00 (UTC).







What is Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN)?

Obi Coin, the world's first utility real estate token by OBI Labs, is set to revolutionize the market with its launch on an innovative exchange. This token caps at 1 billion, making it a deflationary asset in the vast trillion-dollar real estate industry, attracting investors with its scarcity. The Obi ecosystem fosters a mutually beneficial environment for all users in the world of Real World Assets (RWA). Property owners enjoy zero commission fees, widening profit margins. Buyers have access to a more extensive property selection, and Obi Operators can tap into various income streams by for the first in existence an application that allows anyone to be able to facilitate real estate transactions all inside one application. This symbiotic setup democratizes real estate, empowering the community and enhancing user experience. Obi Coin stands as a key innovator in the sector, redefining property transactions and ownership, aligning with the contemporary needs of a dynamic real estate world.

Why Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN)?

Obi Decentralized Real Estate's innovative marketplace application leverages Ethereum blockchain technology and AI-powered smart contracts to create a seamless and transparent ecosystem for buyers and sellers and Obi Operators. By cutting out the unnecessary complexities of traditional real estate transactions, Obi uses smart contracts and machine learning within the app to draft contracts, execute agreements, and streamline the entire process.





With Obi, property owners not only pay zero commission fees when selling their homes but also receive $1,000 for listing their property on the Obi app. This method enables property owners to gain more exposure for their properties, breaking free from the limitations of sellers' and buyers' agents. Instead, millions of Obi Operators can work simultaneously to connect property owners with potential buyers, revolutionizing property marketing. In the current dynamic real estate landscape, marked by a wave of class action lawsuits against the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and leading brokerages, a significant shift is underway. These legal challenges are precipitating a reevaluation of traditional practices, leading to an exodus of professionals from the sector. Amidst this transformation, Obi stands at the forefront, uniquely positioned to redefine and dominate the real estate industry. With innovative approaches and a commitment to transparency and efficiency, Obi is not just navigating the changing tides but is set to revolutionize the way we think about real estate. This pivotal moment presents an unprecedented opportunity for Obi to lead the sector into a new era, characterized by enhanced consumer trust and streamlined operations.





About Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN)

OBI Coin is the driving force behind OBI Real Estate. The only comprehensive decentralized real estate marketplace application that allows anyone to buy and sell real estate with AI on ethereum blockchain using Ripples XRPL technology and Chainlink's CCIP technology; smart contracts and much more.

OBI Coin Holderes enjoy:

Premium service and discounts in the Obi ecosystem

Priority access to special off-market deals

Governance, voting, and more!

To learn more about Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

