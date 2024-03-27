Inspired By PM Modi’S Call, Says BJP’S Candidate From Krishnanagar Constituency Amrita Roy

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) Amrita Roy, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Krishnanagar in Nadia District of West Bengal and BJP candidate from the same constituency is elated over receiving a telephone call from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Wednesday morning.

“I am really excited and inspired by the manner in which the Prime Minister guided me over the phone. The Prime Minister is my inspiration, but he advised me that the real inspiration is in seeking the blessings of the people,” said Roy, who is referred to as Rajmata by the people of the constituency from where she is contesting the elections.

Her closest competitors are Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra, who was recently expelled from the Lok Sabha in the cash-for-query case and the CPI(M)'s SM Sadhi, who is a former legislator from the Palashipara Assembly constituency, one of the seven under the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat.

It is learnt that the Prime Minister assured Roy that he was exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor and attached by the central agencies like the ED, goes back to the poor.

The Prime Minister also reportedly told her that while the BJP is committed to uprooting graft from the country all the corrupt forces have assembled together against this battle against dishonesty.

He reportedly expressed his confidence that the people of West Bengal will vote for change.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister called up Rekha Patra, the face of the Sandeshkhali movement and the BJP's candidate for the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency and called her "Shakti Swaroopa."

During the conversation, he advised Rekha Patra that besides highlighting the harassment faced by the women of Sandeshkhali at the hands of a section of the local Trinamool leaders, she should also focus on how the state government and the ruling party indulged in rampant corruption in the implementation of centrally-sponsored projects in West Bengal.