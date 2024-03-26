Fun And Functional: Anti-Cheating Hats Bring Joy To Philippine Exams

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: At a university in southern Philippines, students turned heads with their unconventional headgear, sporting characters like Minecraft's Creeper, Pokemon's Pikachu, farm animals, and even a chainsaw-wielding figure. This wasn't a cosplay event, but rather a creative solution to prevent cheating during examinations.

BS Agriculture students at Batangas State University - Lobo Campus donned these creative hats, which went viral after their lecturer, Angelo Ebora, shared images and footage on social media. As of writing this story, the video on TikTok has so far garnered 2.7 million views and over 200,000 likes.

Ebora told The Peninsula that he encouraged his students to design and wear these hats, preferably with agricultural themes, to earn bonus points in their midterm examination. He clarified that the initiative wasn't meant to insinuate widespread cheating but rather to inject some fun into the high-pressure exam environment.

"My motivation for doing this is primarily for them to gain extra points for extra hard work. Although there are still a few individuals who may be tempted to cheat, wearing the hats is to inject some fun into the typically stressful exam environment," explained Ebora.

Beyond the element of fun, the hats served a practical purpose by obstructing peripheral vision, discouraging cheating attempts. Ebora hoped this would instill a deeper appreciation for honest studying among his students.

While wearing the hats was not compulsory, those who participated received bonus points on their exam papers, said the 24-year-old part-time teacher.

"Each of them was granted five extra points as a token of recognition for their creativity, yet I made it clear that these points will never match the admiration they're receiving now due to their skills. I emphasized that they should still prioritize reviewing and assessing their knowledge as it holds greater importance," Ebora told The Peninsula.

The unexpected viral response surprised Ebora, who initially hesitated to share the images due to concerns about potential backlash. However, the overwhelming positive response highlighted the enjoyment and appreciation felt by both students and viewers.

When asked about his reaction, Ebora said: "I wasn't expecting it to go viral. I posted it purely because I was proud of my students. I didn't expect them to put in so much effort or take it seriously, but because of that, their efforts and creativity deserve to be seen."

Last year, Engineering students from Bicol province in the Philippines also made similar 'anti-cheating' headdress from recycled materials. And while the concept of the anti-cheating hat wasn't new at all, Ebora said that he introduced it to his Agriculture class "to boost my students' confidence in the subject. By integrating it into exams, I aim to show them that learning can be enjoyable."