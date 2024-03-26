KBA Chief Thanks His Highness Amir For Support

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Kuwait Blind Association (KBA) Fayiz Al-Azmi expressed Tuesday great appreciations and thanks to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his support to the association.

Addressing His Highness the Amir who was accompanied by His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah while visiting the KBA, Al-Azmi congratulated His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister and Sheikhs on the holy month of Ramadan and prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect Kuwait from any evil.

Since the KBA's establishment, Kuwait's rulers have been supporting institution in a manner that helped it partake in all international arenas, Al-Azmi said.

Mansour Al-Enzi has been named as secretary general of the Asian Blind Union (ABU), which was the KBA most achievement since "Your Highness" came to office, Al-Azmi stated.

Kuwait won this post, which means that the country has a great humanitarian position across the world, he said, thanking His Highness the Amir for his efforts and backing to the association.

Al-Azmi also thanked Minister of Social Affairs and Childhood for backing to the blind and all undersecretaries as well as societies and officials. At the end, a documentary was displayed. (Pickup previous)

hm







MENAFN26032024000071011013ID1108025044