CPI-M's Pathanamthitta Candidate Thomas Isaac Faces ED Pressure, Difference Of Opinion In Party

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 27 (IANS) Two-time Kerala Finance Minister and CPI-M veteran Thomas Isaac, who has been fielded from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat, has more than one cause of concern as he hits the campaign trail.

If the ED summons against him in the masala bonds case was not enough, the economics professor-turned-CPI-M leader on Tuesday woke up to the news of a brawl between two top Pathanamthitta district party leaders, each accusing the other of not working with sincerity in his election campaign.

Former party legislator A. Padmakumar and another top leader P.B. Harshakumar reportedly engaged in a heated argument and ended up in blows during the crucial party district secretariat meeting, chaired by State Minister V.N. Vasavan, on Monday/

However, both the leaders, at a hurriedly-called media briefing when this news turned viral, denied that there was any spat between them.

"No one in the media called me to find out about the veracity of the news," said Padmakumar.

"Late last night, when I was fast asleep, I got a call and was told that such news has started to go around. Nothing has happened at all and it's just an imagination of the media," said Harshakumar.

Vasavan said the CPI-M is a party where people air opinions and views and at times, the decibel level of those who speak might vary and apart from that, nothing else, as being propagated, had taken place.

As this news gathered momentum, the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the masala bond case, in an affidavit filed before the High Court on Tuesday, said Isaac has to appear before them for questioning and despite being served several notices, he is yet to comply.

In Pathanamthitta, Isaac is pitted against sitting member, Congress' Anto Antony, who is aiming for his fourth straight win, and BJP candidate Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader and former Defence Minister A.K. Antony.