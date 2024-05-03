Repeat Offender Brian Back In Swiss Custody Following Brawl

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Zurich city police arrested a notorious repeat offender, known as Brian, on Thursday evening after a brawl. The public prosecutor's office has opened proceedings on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm.

This content was published on May 3, 2024 - 15:45 3 minutes SRF

The 28-year-old has been provisionally detained for the time being, the Zurich public prosecutor's office announced on Friday. It remains to be seen whether Keller will remain in custody for longer. The public prosecutor's office has not yet decided whether it will apply to the compulsory measures court for pre-trial detention. It must make this decision within 48 hours.

+ UN torture rapporteur wades into 'Carlos' case

The public prosecutor's office did not provide any further details due to the ongoing proceedings. However, it referred to the presumption of innocence, which applies until the legal conclusion of proceedings.



Brian allegedly attacked a man with punches in Zurich on Wednesday evening. Images from a surveillance camera show the well-known ex-convict running towards his opponent and knocking him down. The victim was Tiktoker“Skorp808”, with whom Brian has been feuding for some time.

On Thursday, both had published videos in which they commented on the latest incident.“Skorp808” said that he had suffered a triple fracture to his cheekbone in the attack. Brian stated that his opponent had recently insulted his mother and girlfriend and attacked a colleague.

+ Brian released from prison in November 2023

Videos of the two men had already surfaced in March. Brian insulted his opponent and demanded his head while posing with a knife. He claimed that this was an advert for a fight and“trash talk”, as is common in boxing. He was subsequently questioned by the public prosecutor's office.

In November 2023, Brian, who became known under the pseudonym“Carlos” in a documentary film about a youth lawyer in 2013, was released after years in various prisons. At the age of 28, he was finally able to live his own life, he said at the time. He wished to become a professional boxer and simply be a decent citizen.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Lindt & Sprüngli expands cocoa processing plant

This content was published on May 3, 2024 The new facility is improving production capacity in addition to creating a dozen new jobs.

Read more: Lindt & Sprüngli expands cocoa processing plant More One in three Swiss residents victims of discrimination

This content was published on May 3, 2024 Perceptions of discrimination were associated with problems in health, relationship and avoidance of certain situations.

Read more: One in three Swiss residents victims of discrimination More First large-scale alpine solar plant approved in Switzerland

This content was published on May 3, 2024 The approval was met with satisfaction by the project's organisers, but it also brings with it a certain amount of pressure.

Read more: First large-scale alpine solar plant approved in Switzerland More Medieval squirrels may have 'helped spread leprosy'

This content was published on May 3, 2024 An examination of squirrel remains in the United Kingdom has opened up interesting questions and possibilities in terms of the history of the disease.

Read more: Medieval squirrels may have 'helped spread leprosy' More Rise in laser and GPS spoofing attacks on Swiss aircraft

This content was published on May 3, 2024 GPS malfunctions, in particular, saw a large increase over the previous year, according to flight safety statistics.

Read more: Rise in laser and GPS spoofing attacks on Swiss aircraft More Two Red Cross drivers killed by gunmen in Sudan

This content was published on May 3, 2024 Two ICRC workers are killed in Sudan gun attack that left three others injured in the war-torn country.

Read more: Two Red Cross drivers killed by gunmen in Sudan More Swiss press freedom worsens despite climb in rankings

This content was published on May 3, 2024 Switzerland secures better spot in press freedom rankings as conditions deteriorate in other countries.

Read more: Swiss press freedom worsens despite climb in rankings More Swiss money laundering office registers record number of reports

This content was published on May 2, 2024 The Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) registered a record number of reports of suspicious activity last year.

Read more: Swiss money laundering office registers record number of reports More Two teens accused of planning terror attack released from custody

This content was published on May 2, 2024 The Schaffhausen judiciary has released the two teenagers from custody who allegedly planned bomb attacks in Switzerland.

Read more: Two teens accused of planning terror attack released from custody More OECD: Sluggish economic activity slowing growth in Switzerland

This content was published on May 2, 2024 Sluggish economic activity at the start of the year is weighing on growth in Switzerland, with GDP expected to fall to 1.1% in 2024.

Read more: OECD: Sluggish economic activity slowing growth in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .