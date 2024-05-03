Google Doodle Celebrates Mother's Day In Romania With A Special Doodle

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle released a doodle on Saturday, May 4, ahead of Mother's Day 2024 in Romania. The European country officially celebrates Mother's Day on the first Sunday of May since 2010. This year, Romania will observe Mother's Day on May 5. Earlier, the country celebrated Mother's Day on March 8 as part of International Women's Day this doodleThis doodle spans the region of Romania in terms of its visibility. The doodle is an illustration of a mother reading out to her child while being seated on a couch in a homely setting. The word 'Google' inscribed in the background brings focus to the pair with plants and a dog adding a touch to the household setting read: Google adds Azure & AWS support, enhances Cloud security with AI integrationCelebrationsMother's Day is celebrated on different days across the world usually falling in the month of March or May in some countries. It is a day to celebrate and acknowledge one of the most special person in our lives 'mothers'.

On this day, children gift their mothers handmade items, while adults buy flowers and sweets to celebrate the occasion and honour their mothers for their dedicated care and service. Usually, the day is celebrated on the second Sunday in the month of May which will fall on May 12 this year's have a look at some ways to celebrate Mother's Day:Have meals together love and affection to your mother with gift flowers, cards, jewellery, chocolate, clothing, accessories, cakes and more your mother out and plan something special or spend the day by doing some fun activities together your mother cherish her favourite food especially prepared by you down something dedicated to years of service of your mother such as poems or songs and let your mother feel special by knowing how important she is of Mother's DayMother's Day marks as an occasion to express love, appreciation, and gratitude towards mothers and mother figures for their unconditional love, support and sacrifices.



