Taylor Herring Spins Off Brand Experience Agency

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Taylor Herring has spun off its content production arm, St Marks Studios, as a standalone brand experience agency within Publicis Groupe UK.



St Marks Studios has been the content production arm of Taylor Herring since 2019 but will now produce creative out of home, experiential, events, retail activations and special builds for brands across Publicis Groupe UK and external clients.



Taylor Herring co-founder James Herring will continue to run the agency, as well as becoming CEO of St Marks Studios. He will be supported by managing partner Sam Corry, Liam Simpson as head of production, chief creative officer Peter Mountstevens, and COO Cath Taylor.



Herring told PRovoke Media:“Looking at creative out-of-home (COOH) and experiential with PR smarts is an exciting creative challenge for us. We'll amplify conventional outdoor advertising formats and retail activations with earned first thinking. We've been testing and learning this type of work through Taylor Herring in the last few months – and are now ready to launch St Marks Studios as a stand-alone agency.”



St Marks Studios' production team, including events, projections, installations, and murals specialists, has recently led brand activations including EasyJet's talking billboard for a recruitment campaign (pictured) and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch, which involved a drone show over the Thames.



As a standalone business, the agency is already working with clients including Zenith UK, Starcom UK and Spark Foundry UK.

