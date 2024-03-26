Afghanistan Beats India 2-1 In FIFA World Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghanistan defeated India 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. The sweet victory for Afghanistan saw them emerge victorious over India in a closely contested match.

Afghanistan ranked 158th globally, demonstrated resilience and skill to mount a comeback against the 117th-ranked Indian men's football team, clinching the victory with two second-half goals.

Afghanistan's efforts bore fruit in the 70th minute when Rahmat Akbari's shot found the back of the net, equalizing the score.

Afghanistan's determination was evident as they pressed forward, capitalizing on defensive lapses to turn the tide in their favor.

Sharif Muhammad converted a penalty in the game's dying minutes, securing Afghanistan's victory and leaving India reeling.

The defeat jeopardizes India's qualification prospects, as they now face a challenging position in Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers.

With upcoming matches against Kuwait and Qatar, India faces a critical juncture in their quest for FIFA World Cup qualification, necessitating a regrouping of strategies and efforts.

Afghanistan's triumph over India marks a significant moment in their footballing journey, while India faces the task of regaining momentum and focus in their quest for FIFA World Cup qualification.

