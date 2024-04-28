2 Ukrainian Nationals Killed In Germany, Russian Suspect Detained

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin, April 28 (IANS) A Russian man is suspected of killing two Ukrainians who were stabbed in the town of Murnau in Germany, German local police reported as quoted by media reports.

Two men, aged 23 and 36, were found with stab wounds in the territory of a shopping centre, according to the statement.

One of them reportedly died on the scene from severe injuries and the other in the hospital on Saturday evening, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Details and motives of the murder are being investigated.

The suspect, a 57-year-old Russian citizen, was detained at his home, the police said.

Prosecutors requested to keep the suspect under arrest for the time of the investigation.

A court is supposed to make a decision on the pre-trial restriction on Sunday.

The German police reported in February about the street knife attack on two Ukrainian basketball players in Germany.

Seventeen-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov and 18-year-old Artem Kozachenko died in hospital due to injuries. The suspects were reportedly detained.

According to the Kyiv Basketball Federation (FBK), the attackers may have been motivated by hatred toward Ukraine.

However, the German police reportedly do not believe the attack had a political motive, t-online reported.