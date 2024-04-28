Prime Minister, Palestinian President Discuss Peace Efforts In Riyadh Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, April 28 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh convened with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the special session of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's unwavering support, guided by His Majesty King Abdullah II, towards the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the commitment to provide comprehensive assistance to Palestinians in their pursuit of legitimate rights on their national soil.Emphasizing that lasting peace and stability in the region hinge upon a political resolution, Khasawneh advocated for concrete and non-negotiable timelines within the framework of a two-state solution.This solution, he stressed, should lead to the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, along the lines of June 4, 1967.Highlighting His Majesty King Abdullah II's proactive role, Khasawneh underlined efforts to cease Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensure sustained humanitarian aid flow.Moreover, Jordan remains steadfast in delivering aid to Gaza through both land crossings and airdrops conducted by the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army.Rejecting any endeavors or conditions that may culminate in the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's firm stance and issued a stern warning against any Israeli military incursion into the Palestinian city of Rafah.Both parties concurred on convening meetings of the Jordanian-Palestinian Joint Higher Committee in Amman in early June, led by the respective prime ministers, aiming to bolster bilateral cooperation.Expressing gratitude towards His Majesty King Abdullah II for his consistent support, President Abbas emphasized the significance of maintaining joint coordination to address developments in the Palestinian arena.He underscored the urgency of halting Israeli aggression in Gaza, curbing attacks in the West Bank, and countering settler provocations against Palestinians.