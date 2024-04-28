Palestinian Leader Says Only US Can Stop Rafah Invasion 'Disaster'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Sunday said the United States is the only country capable of stopping an Israeli invasion of Rafah, saying it would be "the biggest disaster in the history of the Palestinian people".

"We appeal to the United States of America to ask Israel to stop the Rafah operation because America is the only country capable of preventing Israel from committing this crime," Abbas said at a global economic summit in the Saudi capital.