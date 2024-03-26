BJP Fields Kanhaiyalal Meena Fron Dausa, Indudevi Jatav From Karauli-Dholpur LS Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday announced Kanhaiyalal Meena as its candidate from Rajasthan's Dausa (ST) Lok Sabha constituency and Indudevi Jatav from Karauli-Dholpur (SC), dropping the sitting MPs.

Voting for both seats will be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

Dausa MP Jaskaur Meena was seeking a ticket for her daughter Archans Meena, while Manoj Rajoria is the present MP from Karauli-Dholpur.

With this, the BJP has announced candidates on 24 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan, with only the Bhilwara nominee yet to be named.

In Dausa, Kanhaiyalal Meena will face Congress nominee Murarilal Meena and in Karauli-Dholpur, the fight will be between Indudevi Jatav and Congress candidate Bhajanlal Jatav.