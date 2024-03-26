Zelensky Fires NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov, Appoints New Top Security Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleksiy Danilov from the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
According to Decree No. 186/2024 of March 26, Danilov was dismissed from the post of Secretary of the National Security Council.
Decree No. 187/2024 dismissed Lytvynenko from the position of head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.
Also, Decree No. 188/2024 appointed Lytvynenko to the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
As reported by Ukrinform, Danilov had been appointed Secretary of the NSDC on October 3, 2019.
Lytvynenko headed the Foreign Intelligence Service from July 23, 2021.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN26032024000193011044ID1108023007
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.