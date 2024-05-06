Czech wishes to ban Russian diplomats from taking trips across bloc

(MENAFN) The Czech government is advocating for stringent measures to limit the mobility of Russian diplomats across the European Union, citing concerns over espionage and propaganda activities, as reported by German weekly Der Spiegel. According to documents seen by the publication, Prague views Russian diplomatic staff within the European Union as potential spies, actively seeking out vulnerabilities within the bloc.



Efforts to restrict the freedom of movement for Russian diplomats have reportedly been underway in the Czech Republic since at least last summer, with Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky revisiting the issue during recent discussions at the European Union Foreign Affairs Council. Documents presented by Prague allege that many Russian diplomats in the European Union engage in espionage and logistical support for sabotage and terrorism.



The Czech authorities have expressed alarm over the perceived lack of control over Russian diplomats' movements within the European Union, asserting that hundreds of Russian agents are able to navigate the bloc with minimal oversight. To address this, Prague is advocating for a policy that would require Russian diplomats to be granted visas exclusively for their destination countries rather than for the broader Schengen Area. Additionally, the Czech government proposes implementing measures at international control points to verify the identity and travel permits of Russian diplomats traveling within the European Union, without necessitating systematic border controls within the Schengen Area.



The proposed restrictions reflect growing concerns among European Union member states

regarding Russian influence and potential security threats posed by Russian diplomatic missions. As discussions continue, the Czech government's push for tighter controls underscores the complexities of managing diplomatic relations within the European Union amidst heightened geopolitical tensions.

