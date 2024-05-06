Netanyahu says Israel willing to conduct temporary truce with Hamas

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that Israel is open to the possibility of a temporary cessation of its military operations in Gaza under certain conditions. In a statement on Sunday, Netanyahu stated that Israel would be willing to halt its offensive if Hamas releases all surviving hostages abducted last October. However, he firmly rejected any calls for the withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from the region.



Netanyahu emphasized that Israel will not entertain demands from Hamas that amount to surrender and reiterated the country's commitment to continue fighting until all its objectives are met. This stance aligns with Israel's long-standing position since the outset of the conflict seven months ago.



The proposal for a temporary ceasefire and hostage exchange was formally presented by Israel to Hamas last week. It involves a pause in hostilities to facilitate the release of several dozen hostages held by Hamas, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails. The proposal has been characterized as "extraordinarily generous" by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who urged Hamas to make a prompt decision.



However, Hamas has insisted on a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. In response to Netanyahu's statement, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh accused the Israeli prime minister of obstructing efforts for peace and expanding the conflict's scope. Haniyeh emphasized Hamas's commitment to seeking a resolution through diplomatic channels and accused Israel of aggression.

