Media reports Japan upset over Biden`s ‘xenophobia’ remarks

(MENAFN) Japan has issued a strong rebuttal against assertions made by United States President Joe Biden, refuting his claim that Tokyo's economic challenges are rooted in a national aversion to foreigners, according to reports from the Jiji news agency. Biden's remarks, made during a fundraiser in Washington, sparked controversy as he suggested that countries like Japan are grappling with economic stagnation due to xenophobia and reluctance to embrace immigration.



The comments from Biden, who had previously praised Japan as a vital ally in the Indo-Pacific region, drew criticism from Japanese officials who characterized them as stemming from a lack of understanding of Japan's policies and economic dynamics. The Japanese government reportedly lodged a protest with the United States government, expressing disappointment that Biden's remarks were not grounded in an accurate assessment of Japan's situation.



Contrary to Biden's assertion, Japan maintains a relatively low percentage of foreign residents, with only 2.29 percent of its population hailing from overseas. The country's recent economic downturn has been attributed to factors such as a slowdown in business activity and consumer spending, rather than any inherent xenophobia.



In addition to Japan, India also rejected Biden's characterization, highlighting its own open and pluralistic society while emphasizing its robust economic growth. Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized that India has consistently demonstrated strong GDP growth, outpacing the United States in recent years.



As Biden's remarks continue to reverberate, they underscore the complexities of international relations and the importance of nuanced understanding when addressing sensitive issues such as immigration and economic policy. The incident highlights the need for constructive dialogue and mutual respect between nations to navigate shared challenges and foster cooperation on global issues.

