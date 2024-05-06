Trump links Biden administration to Nazis

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump has drawn parallels between the tactics of the Biden administration and those of the Nazi secret police, the Gestapo, in an address to Republican donors in Florida. Trump accused the current administration of employing Gestapo-like tactics in an effort to hinder his chances of winning the upcoming election.



During his remarks, Trump claimed that the Biden administration's actions are reminiscent of the oppressive methods employed by the Gestapo, suggesting that they are resorting to such tactics as their only means of securing victory. He asserted that this perceived approach is driven by their belief that it is the sole way they can emerge victorious in the electoral contest.



Trump's comments come amidst ongoing legal challenges he faces, including a trial in New York concerning alleged financial improprieties related to payments made to Stormy Daniels. Additionally, Trump is embroiled in federal cases linked to the events surrounding the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot, as well as state-level charges in Georgia related to efforts to contest the 2020 election results.



The former president has consistently portrayed these legal proceedings as part of a broader conspiracy orchestrated by Democrats to undermine his candidacy. The trial in New York has notably disrupted Trump's campaign activities, compelling him to adjust his usual campaign strategy and focus on addressing the legal challenges he confronts.

