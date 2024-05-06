Officials claim numerous bomb threats were reported at NYC synagogues

(MENAFN) A series of bomb threats targeting several synagogues and a museum in New York City sent shockwaves through the community on Saturday. According to authorities, multiple places of worship, including Congregation Rodeph Sholom, Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, and Chabad of Midtown in Manhattan, as well as the Brooklyn Heights Synagogue and The Brooklyn Museum, received alarming notifications via email claiming the presence of explosives nearby.



Law enforcement swiftly responded to the threats, prompting evacuations at several locations as a precautionary measure. However, subsequent investigations revealed that the threats were unsubstantiated, leading authorities to deem them as hoaxes. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) emphasized that no credible link has been established between the incidents, and the matter remains under investigation.



Despite the threats being ultimately deemed non-credible, the incidents have raised concerns and garnered attention from state officials. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul took to social media to address the situation, condemning the perpetrators and emphasizing the need for accountability in combating fear and antisemitism.



The bomb threats come against a backdrop of rising concerns over hate crimes targeting the Jewish community. In April alone, the NYPD reported a significant increase of 45 percent in anti-Semitic hate crimes compared to the same period in the previous year. The incidents highlight the ongoing need for vigilance and solidarity in confronting acts of hatred and discrimination within communities.

MENAFN06052024000045015687ID1108176648