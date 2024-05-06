White House claims no Saudi defense deal without Israel pact

(MENAFN) The White House has asserted that any potential defense agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia hinges on the kingdom's recognition of the state of Israel, according to United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. However, Riyadh has stipulated that any recognition of Israel must be reciprocated by Israeli efforts towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, complicating prospects for a deal.



Reports surfaced last week suggesting growing momentum towards a bilateral security pact between Washington and Riyadh, despite ongoing challenges in advancing a normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel. As outlined by Reuters, the proposed pact entails a formal alliance between the United States and Saudi Arabia, alongside United States assistance in Saudi Arabia's civilian nuclear program, contingent upon Riyadh reducing economic ties with China.



Speaking at a Financial Times event in London, Sullivan emphasized the interconnected nature of negotiations, stressing that Saudi recognition of Israel is a crucial component of any potential agreement. He underscored the necessity of comprehensive progress, linking normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel with meaningful steps towards addressing Palestinian concerns.



The pursuit of a Saudi-Israeli normalization agreement has been a focal point of United States foreign policy, dating back to the efforts of former President Donald Trump and his 'Abraham Accords' initiative, which facilitated diplomatic and trade relations between Israel and several Arab nations. President Joe Biden has continued to advocate for such an agreement, despite stalled negotiations since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October last year.



As discussions unfold, the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East underscores the challenges and intricacies involved in achieving comprehensive agreements that address the interests of all parties involved. The White House's position reflects the interconnected nature of regional dynamics and highlights the importance of balancing competing interests in pursuit of stability and cooperation in the region.

