Estonian Volunteers Hand Over Cars And All-Terrain Vehicles To Ukrainian Armed Forces Units In Zhytomyr Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonian volunteers handed over cars, all-terrain vehicles, and trailers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region.

The Ovruch City Council reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Estonian friends from the city of Tartu handed over humanitarian aid to the Ovruch City Council in the form of seven cars, two all-terrain vehicles, and three trailers, two of which are for all-terrain vehicles and one for cars, which will be further transferred to separate units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is noted that philanthropists from Estonia, who have repeatedly helped the Zhytomyr region, were awarded with gratitude from the Ovruch City Council.

As reported, Estonia will help restore the transport infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region, which was destroyed as a result of Russian aggression. The scale of the reconstruction is estimated at $563 million.