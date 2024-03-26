Bridgestone MEA continues to expand ‘Guarantee Plus’ program into new markets to meet evolving customer needs

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 26 March 2024 - Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, has continued to expand the reach of its Guarantee Plus program into key markets in the Middle East and Africa region. This strategic move aims to provide consumers in the region with access to top-notch maintenance and repair solutions, underscoring Bridgestone’s commitment to customer satisfaction and sustainable mobility.



Guarantee Plus program is a comprehensive tyre warranty solution that provides peace of mind to consumers by offering free puncture repairs and tyre replacements annually per vehicle. The program provides value-added services and additional support, ensuring the safety of Bridgestone’s diverse consumer base while prioritising sustainable production and consumption of its extensive tyre products. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, this initiative aligns seamlessly with Bridgestone’s E8 Commitment, emphasising sustainability and innovation in every facet of its operations.



With Guarantee Plus program, Bridgestone has increased sales and improved Share of Business within OEM service workshops along with enhancing consumer happiness, thereby differentiating itself in the automotive market. Through the program, the company ensures more value for the end-user at the same cost and offers them an additional reason to choose Bridgestone above other brands in the industry. The program has been successfully implemented in over 100 premium dealership and OEM workshops across the Middle East and Africa region.



Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa stated: “We have always placed a high priority on customer-centricity and are in constant pursuit to provide our customers with superior quality services combined with utmost ease and convenience. The Guarantee Plus program comes in line with these efforts. We would like to express our gratitude to our partners for their cooperation with Bridgestone, their support of our efforts to succeed in OE channels and embarking on the path of digitalisation.”



Highlighting the importance of digitalisation in the automotive sector, he added: “We believe that the automobile sector must adapt to the evolving customer demands and business models, which are currently influenced by digital technology. Numerous variables will influence how people drive and use cars, consequently impacting the way they choose tyres. It would be more advantageous for businesses to understand the impact of these developments on the sector and keep up with the shifting landscape. One of the goals of Bridgestone’s company-wide digitalisation initiative is to adapt to these new customer trends. To deliver the finest value and comfort to our customers, we are consistently aiming to raise the bar for our services.”



Bridgestone has placed a significant emphasis on reducing the environmental impact of its operations, in line with its E8 Commitment. This strategy has significantly assisted the company in developing cutting-edge mobility solutions and services, all while adhering to stringent global standards. In addition, it has also contributed to adopting green practices, such as redesign, reuse, repair, remanufacturing, and recycling, by leveraging new technologies and business models. The company is actively exploring the potential of an environmentally friendly business model while staying true to the principles of its E8 Commitment, which prioritises sustainability.







