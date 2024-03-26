Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Bangladesh On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin on his country's national day. (end) rk

