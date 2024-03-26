Putin describes NATO`s unlawful 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia as ‘huge tragedy’

(MENAFN) In a recent interview for a documentary titled 'Belgrade,' marking the 25th anniversary of the NATO airstrikes on Yugoslavia, Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced the United States-led alliance's actions as initiating a war in the heart of Europe. Putin emphasized the gravity of NATO's bombing campaign in 1999, labeling it a "huge tragedy" that warrants unequivocal condemnation.



Expressing his disapproval of NATO's military intervention without United Nations Security Council authorization, Putin criticized the alliance for launching airstrikes on Belgrade, the capital of Yugoslavia, without international consensus. He underscored the unprecedented nature of the aggression, which unfolded in the absence of a Security Council resolution, directly impacting the stability of Europe.



NATO's Operation Allied Force, launched on March 24, 1999, purportedly aimed to support ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo, leading to a 78-day bombing campaign. Despite the province being placed under a United Nations provisional government with Serbian sovereignty guaranteed by Security Council Resolution 1244, tensions persisted. The subsequent declaration of independence by the United States-backed Kosovo provisional government in 2008 further exacerbated the dispute, with Belgrade refusing to acknowledge Kosovo's sovereignty.



Putin's remarks highlight Russia's stance on the NATO intervention and its aftermath, emphasizing the significant loss of civilian lives, including over 80 children, as reported by the Serbian government. As debates surrounding the legality and consequences of NATO's actions continue, Putin's condemnation underscores the enduring impact of the 1999 bombing campaign on regional stability and international relations.

