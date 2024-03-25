Some 871 War-Affected Health Facilities Fully Or Partially Renovated Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 871 health facilities affected by Russian attacks have been fully or partially renovated across Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Health Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over more than 25 months, a total of 871 heath facilities have been fully or partially renovated in different regions of Ukraine. In particular, 513 objects were renovated fully and 358 partially. Most of them are situated in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions,” the report states.

In general, Russian troops caused damage to 1,554 health facilities. Another 205 objects were completely destroyed and can no longer be renovated.

Most losses were suffered by health facilities situated in such regions as Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Additionally, 260 ambulances were destroyed by Russian mercenaries, 150 damaged and another 125 seized.

A reminder that Mykolaiv Regional Ophthalmology Hospital, which was damaged in Russian shelling back in spring 2022, has recently been renovated.

