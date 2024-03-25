Germany To Support UNRWA With USD 48.7 Mln

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, March 25 (KUNA) -- The German government announced on Monday that it would support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) with 45 million euros (USD 48.7 million).

The Federal Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Development Cooperation and Economic Cooperation said in a joint statement that these funds will be provided for the agency's work in the region, specifically in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank.

Germany was among the countries that stopped regular support for the agency after Israel claimed that its employees were involved in supporting the Palestinian resistance movement (Hamas), which the Israeli occupation has not yet proven. (end)

anj









MENAFN25032024000071011013ID1108020112