Kyrgyzstan And Azerbaijan To Boost Trade Turnover By 2030, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan intend to increase trade turnover byup to $500 million by 2030, Head of the Ministry of Economy andCommerce of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiyev said, Azernews reports.

He made the remark during the second meeting of the InterstateCouncil between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

"We intend to maintain a trade turnover of approximately $500million between our countries by 2030. We are prepared to supplythe Azerbaijani market with quality agricultural products(potatoes, beans, nuts), pasta products, glass manufacture,electric lamps, and other items," Amangeldiyev said.

The Minister noted that rapidly developing bilateral relationshave created the best opportunities for building and expandingtrade and economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

Amangeldiyev mentioned that to ensure active work on amedium-term basis, a comprehensive program of cooperation betweenthe countries until 2029 has been prepared, which includes allpromising areas: increasing trade turnover, development oftransport communications, financial and banking, cultural,humanitarian, and other spheres.

To note, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan,the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in 2023amounted to $64.9 million, which is 6.01 times higher than in 2022($10.8 million).